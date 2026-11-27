The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Arizona Cardinals 34-7 in Week 11,led by Patrick Mahomes' 324 yards and three touchdowns. George Karlaftis recorded 2.5 sacks and extended his tackles-for-loss streak to eight games, highlighting a dominant defenSive performance.

Chiefs Secure Dominant Victory Over Cardinals

Offensive Leaders and Key Performances

The Kansas Town Chiefs delivered a commanding performance on Sunday, defeating the Arizona Cardinals with a final score of 34-7 during Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. The victory solidified the Chiefs' standing at the top of thier division and showcased a balanced offensive and defensive display that left the Cardinals struggling to find any momentum. The game was marked by early defensive pressure and a prolific offensive showing from the Chiefs' star players,who efficiently moved the ball against an Arizona defense that could not contain the high-powered attack. The win improved the Chiefs record to 8-2, setting the stage for a crucial matchup against the Buffalo Bills in the following week.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was instrumental in the blowout, completing passes for 324 yards and throwing three touchdowns. His precision was evident throughout the game, connecting with a variety of receivers to retain drives alive and extend the lead. Mahomes found Travis Kelce for two of his touchdowns, highlighting the enduring chemistry between the quarterback and the veteran tight end. Kelce finished the game with 74 receiving yards and two scores, adding to his impressive resume. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy also created significant contributions, catching an 18-yard touchdown pass and gaining another 20 yards on a key play that utilized a pump fake to create separation. Additionally, wide receiver Cyrus Allen made crucial catches, including a 26-yard sideline grab to finish the third quarter and a 15-yard gain in the final minute of the first half,helping to maintain posession and control the game tempo.

Also read Patrick Mahomes Is Peaking At The Right Time Ahead Of Chiefs-Bills Matchup

The running game was spearheaded by Emmett Johnson, who rushed for 105 yards and added 38 yards in the air. Johnson scored his fifth touchdown of the season on a three-yard run, providing a crucial two-point cushion for the Chiefs. His versatility as a receiver out of the backfield added another dimension to the offense, making it difficult for the Cardinals to predict Kansas City's next move. The offensive line, as noted by coordinator Eric Bieniemy, set a strong tone early in the game, allowing the skill players to operate with confidence and efficiency. This collective effort resulted in a balanced attack that consistently put points on the board and kept the Cardinals offense off the field.

Defensive Dominance and Record-Breaking Stats

While the offense scored freely, the Chiefs defEnse was equally impressive, led by defensive end George Karlaftis. Karlaftis recorded 2.5 sacks, including two on back-to-back plays in the third quarter and forced a fumble on a strip sack. His performance was part of a streak that has seen him total six sacks over the last three games, the most in the NFL during that span. He is now one of only three players this season with at least six sacks in a three-game period, joining Houston's Will Anderson and Buffalo's Gregory Rousseau. Karlaftis' dominance has extended his NFL-long streak for tackles-for-loss to eight consecutive games, during which he has recorded all twelve of his season tackles-for-loss. This streak is the second-longest by a Kansas City player since the statistic was first recorded, trailing only Chris Jones' nine-game streak in 2018.

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Karlaftis too led the league in quarterback hits with 26, trailing only Rousseau by three. He is the only player in the NFL with at least five quarterback hits in multiple games this season, a testament to his consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. His career season is highlighted by 12.0 tackles-for-loss and two forced fumbles,both career highs. With his current trajectory, he is well on his way to surpassing his previous career bests. The defense too benefited from the efforts of Nick Bolton, who combined with Karlaftis on a 12-yard sack,and defensive back Nohl Williams, who made a powerful tackle on tight end Elijah Higgins. The unit successfully denied the Cardinals on critical fourth-down attempts, preventing any potential comeback attempts and ensuring the Chiefs maintained control from start to finish.

Looking Ahead to Week Twelve

As the Chiefs prepare for thier Week 12 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the team is focused on maintaining their current level of play. Head coach Andy Reid and his staff have praised the offensive line for setting the tone early in the game against Arizona, a factor that contributed significantly to their success. The defense's ability to generate pressure and create turnovers will be vital as they face another strong opponent in Buffalo. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes emphasized the importance of making big plays in large moments,a mindset that has driven the team to their 8-2 record. With the momentum from this dominant victory and the continued hot streak of players like Karlaftis, the Chiefs are positioning themselves as serious contenders for the Super Bowl. the coming weeks will test thier depth and resilience,yet the current form suggests they are playing at an elite level across all phases of the game.