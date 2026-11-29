Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced that Harrison Butker will not kick in Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, with Justin Tucker taking over after Butker's NFL-worst 65.2 percent field goal rate.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced Sunday that kicker Harrison Butker will be benched for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Justin Tucker will handle kicking duties instead.

The decision comes after Butker's continued struggles this season. Butker is just 15-for-23 on field goals in 2026, a career-worst 65.2 percent conversion rate that ranks last in the NFL. He has made 86.6 percent of his field goal tries over his career.

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Reid Explains Benching Decision

"I'm going to sit Harrison down for this game," Reid said. "I feel for that he's done so many great things here, but sometimes you have to take a step back to move forward. " Reid added that the team loves Harrison and wants the best for him, and that stepping back would allow him to evaluate things so he can move forward in the future.

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The benching follows a critical miss in Thursday night's 13-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in rainy Orchard Park. The game was tied 10-10 when Butker missed a 46-yard field goal wide right, capping an 11-play, 36-yard drive that took 6:02. The Chiefs and Bills then traded punts on the next four possessions, but Kansas City's last punt was partially blocked, setting up Bills kicker Tyler Bass for a game-winning 57-yard field goal as time expired.

Bass also made a 54-yard kick earlier in the game. Butker, who signed a contract extension in 2025, had been under scrutiny for weeks. The Chiefs signed Tucker on Oct. 28 precisely for this possibility. Tucker had been a free agent since the Baltimore Ravens released him on May 5, 2025, following allegations of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

Tucker's Path to Kansas City

He missed the entire 2025 season while serving a 10-game suspension from the NFL. Tucker, a seven-time Pro Bowler during his 13 seasons in Baltimore, won a Super Bowl as a rookie in the 2012 season. He was 22-for-30 on field goals during the 2024 season. He arrived in Kansas City prior to the team's Nov. 22 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Butker also faced national attention for a May 2024 commencement speech at Benedictine College in which he said women have been told "the most diabolical lies," and that his wife Isabelle's life "truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.

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" The comments sparked backlash from those who felt he was telling women they shouldn't have career ambitions. However, the demotion is solely about performance. Reid made clear that it has nothing to do with Butker's opinions or faith. The evaluation in games that ultimately comes down to making field goals and helping his team has not been good.

Chiefs Hope For Playoff Stability

Butker's missed kicks have been consequential. In addition to the Buffalo game, he has struggled throughout the season. The Chiefs hope Tucker can provide stability as they make a push for the playoffs. The team will evaluate Butker's future after Thursday's game.

For now, Tucker will get the opportunity to prove he can still kick at a high level.