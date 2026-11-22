Kansas City Chiefs rookie Nohl Williams nearly delivered a Samoan Drop on Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins in a viral hit that popped his helmet off.

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This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins gets upended by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams during the first half of an NFL game in Kansas City, Mo.

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, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. Near the start of the second quarter, Cardinals quarterback Josh Johnson dumped the ball to tight end Elijah Higgins. The 6-foot-3 245-pound tight end was met in the open field by Williams, who nearly delivered a Samoan Drop to Higgins. Maybe it was more like a spinebuster or a Big Show-style chokeslam.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Nohl Williams tackles Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. , on Nov. 22, 2026.down the field to get Arizona on the board – but it was the only bit of offense the team could muster in the first half.was slinging the pill around for the Chiefs. He was 21-of-31 for 233 yards and two touchdown passes after the first two quarters.

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Mahomes found Travis Kelce twice and Emmett Johnson ran for one more. Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams intercepts a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair during the second half of an NFL game in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. Kansas City selected Williams in the third round of the 2025 draft. He played college ball at UNLV and Cal before turning pro.

Through nine games this season, he has two interceptions, a sack and 41 tackles. He had 48 tackles in 17 games in 2025.