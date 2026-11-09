Chiefs Defeat Jets 35-12 Despite Harrison Butker Misses

Kansas City Chiefs beat New York Jets 35-12 on November 8, 2025. Harrison Butker missed two field goals, but Patrick Mahomes expressed full confidence in the kicker's performance.

On Sunday, November 8, the Kansas City Chiefs secured a decisive 35-12 victory over the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium, effectively ending their recent two-game losing streak. The win was particularly notable because kicker Harrison Butker struggled significantly, missing two crucial field goal attempts during the first half of the contest. Despite these errors, the team's offensive firepower ensured a comfortable margin of victory for the home crowd.

Butker Misses Key Field Goals Against Jets

Harrison Butker's performance in the first half drew intense scrutiny from fans and analysts alike. Right before halftime, he clanged a 56-yard field goal attempt, striking the upright and falling short. The miss was compounded by a subsequent penalty against the Jets, which gave Butker a second opportunity from 51 yards out. He missed that second attempt as well, failing to add to the Chiefs' score in the opening half. However, Butker redeemed himself later in the game, successfully converting all five of his extra-point attempts and finishing the day five-for-five from the conversion line.

Also read Chiefs Relieved but Not Out of Woods After Patrick Mahomes' Injury vs. Jets

Mahomes Voices Strong Confidence in Kicker

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 31, took immediate steps to support Butker following the game. Mahomes stated that he had seen the kicker make field goals at the biggest stages in the league and emphasized that his trust in Butker had never been higher. He expressed a desire to give his teammate a clear vote of confidence amid the criticism. Mahomes noted that while Butker missed his only field goal attempt of the day, the team remains united and focused on moving forward. The quarterback's public endorsement aimed to shield the kicker from further pressure as they prepare for the next matchup.

Butker Acknowledges Fan Passion and Pressure

Harrison Butker did not shy away from the backlash, admitting that he occasionally booed himself during the game. He described the fans as passionate individuals who deeply want to see the team win and expect him to deliver on kicks. Butker confessed that he also wants to make those kicks and acknowledged that he must perform better week after week. He pointed out that his teammates have seen what he has accomplished over his 10 seasons and support him. Butker affirmed that he knows who he can be on the field and is committed to making the kicks go in as he seeks to return to his usual standard of excellence.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift Returns to Arrowhead Stadium

Adding to the atmosphere at the stadium, pop star Taylor Swift, 36, made her first appearance in nearly a month to watch the Chiefs play. She took her usual perch at Arrowhead Stadium to support her partner, Patrick Mahomes, and the team as they attempted to right the ship after their recent losses. Swift was accompanied by a friend during the event, highlighting her continued presence at Chiefs games despite her busy schedule. Her attendance underscored the high-profile nature of the matchup and the significant interest surrounding the team's recovery from their previous defeats.

League Context and Roster Updates

While the Chiefs celebrated their win, the broader NFL landscape saw other developments involving key figures. Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp provided an update on linebacker Jack Campbell following her team's victory over the Miami Dolphins on the same day. Ford Hamp, 74, revealed that she had seen Campbell a couple of days prior and noted his concern for his fans. Separately, head coach Andy Reid, 68, addressed questions regarding the practice squad, mentioning a player named Tucker, 36, who had previously served a 10-game suspension. Reid stated he would look at everything and address issues as the week progressed, avoiding immediate decisions on roster moves related to past conduct allegations.