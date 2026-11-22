Kansas City Chiefs defeat Arizona Cardinals 34-7. Analysis covers Andy Reid's strategy, Patrick Mahomes' dominance, and concerns regarding Budda Baker and head coach Mike LaFleur.

On November 22, 2026, the Kansas City Chiefs delivered a dominant performance against the Arizona Cardinals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The final score was 34-7, marking one of the most decisive defeats for Arizona in recent franchise history. The loss dropped the Cardinals record to 3-8 for the season, leaving the team with significant questions and very few answers as the season progresses.

Andy Reid Outcoaches Mike LaFleur

Head coach Andy Reid executed a perfect game plan that exposed multiple vulnerabilities in the Arizona Cardinals defense. Throughout the day, Kansas City moved the ball with ease, driving drive after drive to accumulate points. In contrast, Arizona head coach Mike LaFleur was once again outcoached, continuing a troubling trend in his tenure with the Cardinals. LaFleur has consistently struggled to devise strategies that can counter opposing teams, and this contest was a prime example of that recurring issue.

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Offensive Struggles and Player Roles

Arizona wide receiver Cyrus Allen and the offense struggled to maintain momentum against the Chiefs disciplined defense. Tight end Trey McBride was not as integrated into the offensive scheme as he should have been. Although McBride finished with nine catches for 54 yards, he recorded only one reception before the Chiefs built a 21-7 lead. The Cardinals attempted to establish the running game early, a strategic error given that Kansas City possesses one of the league's top run defenses while Arizona has a poor rushing attack.

Budda Baker Performance Draws Criticism

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes targeted Cardinals safety Budda Baker frequently, exposing gaps in coverage. Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce that sailed over Baker, highlighting one of many coverage lapses by the veteran defender. Baker, who is 30 years old, is no longer the elite defensive back he was a few years ago. Many Cardinals fans argued that the team should have traded Baker at the deadline to rebuild, but instead, Arizona retained him on a roster that is currently in a rebuilding phase.

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Mahomes Dominates Without Pressure

Patrick Mahomes has a history of struggling against elite pass rushes, a factor that contributed to his losses in two Super Bowls. However, the Cardinals failed to generate any meaningful pressure on him during this game. The defense recorded only one sack and five hits on the quarterback all afternoon. Mahomes had ample time in the pocket to distribute the ball to receivers Josh Downs and running back Emmett Johnson, in addition to his frequent connections with Travis Kelce.

Josh Johnson Provides Stability

Quarterback Josh Johnson stepped in and managed the game effectively despite the lopsided score. His best moment was a touchdown pass to Simi Fehoko in the first half. Johnson, who is 40 years old and has played for multiple teams, proved he can be serviceable under coach Mike LaFleur. If the Cardinals decide to draft a quarterback in the next year, Johnson could serve as an excellent mentor, similar to how Alex Smith helped Patrick Mahomes during his rookie year in 2017.