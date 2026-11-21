With the Chiefs back at home, is there the potential for a trap game? We preview KC's matchup against the Cardinals.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Thus far in the 2026-27 campaign, the Kansas City Chiefs have taken care of business each time they've squared off against an inferior opponent. The consensus agrees thatComing to town is Arizona, which has lost back-to-back contests to fall to 3-7 in the first year of the Mike LaFleur era.

Also read Carson Beck Limited in Practice as Cardinals Face Chiefs

With the club's quarterback situation changing multiple times and rookie running back Jeremiyah Love being banged up all campaign, the visitors haven't helped their struggling defense nearly enough. Still, even a squad led by a rookie head coach figures to fight hard this weekend versus a Kansas City crew that's. Can the Chiefs overcome that and rise to 8-2, or will the Cardinals play spoiler and have it prove to be a trap game?

Let's break down how both sides match up and put a bow on this Week 11 preview with a confidence meter rating on a scale ranging from 1-10.against the Atlanta Falcons. In that contest, Mahomes threw for a whopping 348 yards, completing deep passes to everyone ranging from Rashee Rice to Cyrus Allen and Andrew Armstrong in the process. Emmett Johnson, too.

The fifth-round pick ran all over Atlanta to the tune of 101 yards, but it was his receiving output that once again stole the show. Johnson converted on six of his seven targets, adding 70 yards and two scores in the process. The Cardinals' defense has struggled immensely and enters the weekend sitting dead last in points per drive and 28th in yards per possession given up.

Advertisement

Much of that is due to a passing defense that,Arizona is lacking talent on that side of the ball, as safety Budda Baker and defensive end Josh Sweat are about the only two players most football fans would commonly agree they know right off the bat. Coordinator Nick Rallis' unit is routinely behind the eight-ball by being 24th in early down EPA/play and 29th in total pressure rate .

This is a defense that lives in base 57.3% of the time, the second-highest clip in the league. Heavy boxes are the name of the game for Arizona, so don't be surprised to see Johnson get stuffed a few times. If that happens, however, look out for Kansas City's play-action and screen games to get him involved as a receiving option. A revelation of playing some bad teams lately is the Chiefs' defense looking much more formidable.

Steve Spagnuolo's collective of players has beenin recent weeks. While the Cardinals deserve respect, it's difficult to not see that trend continuing for at least another Sunday. November 20, 2026 In the last four weeks, the Chiefs' defense is sixth against the run and seventh in passing success rate given up . In the same window, opposing quarterbacks have football's fourth-lowest completion rate over expected when throwing against Kansas City.

Non-Love rushers for Arizona aren't exactly anything to write home about. Veteran Tyler Allgeier is producing an ugly 32.98% success rate,, that resides 44th out of 51 halfbacks with at least 50 attempts. Backup Bam Knight is averaging -0.14 EPA/rush and carries a virtually nonexistent 3.31% target share out of the backfield.set to get the nod for the Cardinals under center after rookie Carson Beck started dealing with back spasms.

Johnson, a fifth-round pick way back in 2008, has attempted 57 passes in the last two regular seasons but has only completed 63.2% of them for 389 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Fifty-nine signal-callers were on the field for 50 or more plays a season ago, with Johnson ranking sixth in EPA/dropback at 0.239.

Pretty much the only path the Arizona offense has to yielding exquisite results is him catching lightning in a bottle, though, which just doesn't seem likely at all. Special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial is in his first year with the organization in this role after previously fulfilling the same duties for the New York Giants in 2024 and 2025. His units have produced nice numbers in the past, although that hasn't really carried over to Arizona yet.

Advertisement

The Cardinals are 27th in average starting field position on offense and 26th on defense. Placekicker Chad Ryland, in fairness, has connected on all but two of his 24 field goal tries and all but one of his extra points. That's one thing the team can hang its hat on. Punter Blake Gillikin's 39.2 net yards per punt leave plenty to be desired, on the other hand, putting him 31st out of 33 qualified players.

He was the worst punter in the sport less than a month ago:The main saving graces for the Cardinals are that the Chiefs rank 25th in average starting field position allowed in the last four weeks and alsowith Harrison Butker still in the lineup. If this is a close game, special teams could make a significant difference. If Kansas City is a serious team, it can't afford to drop Week 11's game.

A gauntlet of clashes begins after that, including tilts against the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals and others. It truly is an "any given Sunday" league, which is why our score isn't quite a 10, but the Chiefs are better than the Cardinals in just about every regard. For Arizona, the Love experiment hasn't worked out to this point. His backups are providing minimal reason to be excited about the direction of the rushing attack.

While being forced to change his planning efforts during the week isn't ideal, Spagnuolo figures to be ready for Johnson after previously preparing for Beck. Needing to keep stacking wins in a loaded AFC West and AFC, head coach Andy Reid's team could use one last tune-up before the real stretch of the campaign kicks off.

Playing in front of the home crowd with a Thanksgiving contest on the horizon is a perfect time to escape with a win — no matter how convincing — and shift focus to getting healthy ahead of a short week. Jordan Foote covers the Kansas City Chiefs for Chiefs On SI. Foote is a Baker University alumnus, earning his degree in Mass Media.

He has covered Kansas City sports — including the Chiefs and Royals — for over half a decade via digital, radio, video, and podcasting mediums. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.