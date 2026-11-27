Chiefs commit too many mistakes in beating themselves in 13-10 loss to Bills
Sloppy conditions and two many mistakes led to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs beating themselves in a 13-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills
Having beaten only one team this season with a winning record entering Week 12, the Chiefs beat themselves with offensive penalties and special-teams miscues in a 13-10 loss to the AFC-leadingin their season opener, Kansas City has spent the season padding its record with wins against sub-.500 teams, with their other two losses coming in back-to-back outings against Denver and Seattle.
Rather than show they can play against the conference's best team, the Chiefs were undone by a sputtering offense and critical late-game errors in an outing decided onhitting a 57-yard field goal as time expired. The winning kick came after the Chiefs went three-and-out for the fifth time, and were forced to punt from their own 11 with 15 seconds left.
“The bottom line is you can’t go backwards in a game against a good football team,” coach Andy Reid said. “And we did. The offense had too many penalties, particularly in the red zone. And that set us back.
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