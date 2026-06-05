Chiefs Coach Andy Reid to Narrate Tabernacle Choir's 250th U.S. Independence Celebration

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid will serve as guest narrator for two special performances of "Music & the Spoken Word" by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square on July 5, marking the 250th anniversary of the United States. Reid, a three-time Super Bowl champion, will speak on unity, perseverance, and faith, drawing parallels between the founding of the nation and his experiences in football. The performances will be broadcast nationally and internationally, with tickets quickly reserved. The broadcast, which has a weekly audience of over 12 million, will also be available on networks including C-SPAN, BYUtv, and NBC affiliates in several major cities.

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid of the National Football League will join the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as guest narrator for a special program on July 5.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square will be marking the 250th anniversary of the United States with two performances of "Music & the Spoken Word" on July 5 - and the seats are expected to be filled. Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid is joining the choir as guest narrator for both "special" performances. The three-time Super Bowl champion will speak about unity, perseverance and faith and how they impact America's story.

Reid lived close to Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where the Declaration of Independence was founded and signed.

"They were the ultimate team - facing adversity, staying the course and building something that has endured for 250 years. I'm honored to join The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square to celebrate the birth of our nation in a place that reflects the same spirit of unity and faith," Reid said.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invites everyone to watch the broadcast of the performance on July 5 as part of the church's recognition of the "historic anniversary" for the United States. Choir President Michael O. Leavitt said, "The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square lends its voice in celebrating the freedom of religion proclaimed to the world in the Declaration of Independence 250 years ago.

" The "Music & the Spoken Word" broadcast began in 1929, and over 12 million people listen each week around the world. Tickets are required for the July 5 broadcast, and were made available on Friday morning, but were quickly reserved. There will be a standby line available for anyone without a reservation, but there will not be a secondary viewing location due to continuing construction on Temple Square.

The 30-minute programs will be at 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., with doors opening at 8:15 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. Before the program, attendees will see a live pre-show with Thurl Bailey and Reid. It will also be available on C-SPAN, News Nation, BYUtv, and NBC stations in Salt Lake City, Boston, Washington, Philadelphia and Kansas City. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team.

The article, itself, is solely human-written. Mary Ellen Edmunds, Latter-day Saint author and BYU Women's Conference pillar, dies at 86 Emily Ashcraft is a reporter for KSL. She covers issues in state courts, health and religion. In her spare time, Emily enjoys crafting, cycling and raising chickens





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