Chiefs' Chris Jones explains why opinions 'are like buttholes' on national television

Chris Jones delivered a colorful on-air response to Kansas City Chiefs critics on CBS as the team battles Denver for the AFC West this NFL season.

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| FTF The Denver Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs 28-24, and the Chiefs have lost two straight games. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes, and Danny Parkins ask what this loss says about the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and if the Baltimore Ravens should move on from Lamar Jackson.

The NFL is at the epicenter of media and fan attention like no other professional sports league in America, and Jones, 32 and in his 11th season, has heard it all – the Chiefs' dynasty is over, the championship window is closed, the defense is struggling. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated.

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This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones takes the field before Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS STAR DEFENSIVE LINEMAN CHRIS JONES CAUGHT IN SCREAMING MATCH WITH COACHES ON SIDELINES And Jones was asked about all those opinions out there on the CBS pregame show Sunday before Kansas City's game at the KENNETH WALKER III OUT AGAINST NFL RUSHING LEADER BIJAN ROBINSON'S FALCONS, PATRICK MAHOMES OFF INJURY REPORT Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 9, 2025.who are 14-3 in their last 17 games dating to last season, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence is playing very well.

A view of the Kansas City Chiefs trophy case containing Vince Lombardi Trophies, AFC championship Lamar Hunt Trophies and Super Bowl MVP Trophies at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex in Kansas City, Missouri, on May 29, 2025. , but come the postseason, they cannot be dismissed even as their most recent trip to the Super Bowl in the 2024 season gets smaller in the rearview mirror.