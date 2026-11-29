Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid benches kicker Harrison Butker, citing a need for him to step back. The team elevates Justin Tucker from the practice squad to address recent struggles.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has announced a significant roster change for the team's kicker position, confirming that Harrison Butker will sit out the upcoming game. The decision follows a series of on-field struggles and external controversies that have impacted the starting kicker's performance and standing with the fanbase.

Coach Reid Explains Bench Decision for Butker

Andy Reid, who is sixty-eight years old, stated clearly during a media session on Sunday, November 29, that he intends to sit Harrison Butker for the next contest. The head coach emphasized that this move is not punitive in a traditional sense but rather supportive of the player's long-term well-being. Reid expressed deep respect for Butker, noting that the athlete has contributed significantly to the organization since becoming the starting kicker in 2017.

Also read Chiefs Bench Harrison Butker, Turn To Veteran Justin Tucker Against Rams

The coach explained that sometimes an athlete needs to take a step back in order to move forward effectively. This strategic pause is designed to allow Butker to evaluate his situation and return to form with a refreshed perspective. Reid reiterated that the organization loves Harrison and wants the best for him, hoping this evaluation period will lead to positive outcomes in the future.

Tucker Elevated Amid Ongoing Kicking Struggles

The roster adjustment comes immediately after Harrison Butker faced intense scrutiny at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium. During the game against the New York Jets on Sunday, November 8, the thirty-one-year-old kicker was booed loudly by the home crowd after missing consecutive kicks. One particularly notable miss was a fifty-six-yard attempt that clanged off the upright just before halftime, further intensifying the pressure on the veteran specialist.

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To address these immediate performance issues, the Chiefs have elevated Justin Tucker from the practice squad to take Butker's place. Tucker, who is thirty-seven years old, steps into the role for the upcoming clash against the Los Angeles Rams. This roster move signals the team's urgency to stabilize its kicking game as they prepare for a challenging matchup on the road.

Stakeholder Reactions and Historical Context

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, thirty-one years old, publicly voiced his support for the coaching staff's decision. Mahomes told reporters that he stands firmly behind head coach Andy Reid and whatever decisions he makes for the team. He acknowledged Butker's past greatness and his character as a person, suggesting that this step back could ultimately help him become a greater kicker in the league.

The situation involving Justin Tucker is complex and has drawn significant attention due to his recent history. Tucker previously served a ten-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. This suspension followed allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior with massage therapists in the Baltimore area, with sixteen therapists coming forward with accusations. Despite this history, the Chiefs have chosen to utilize his skills to address the current kicking crisis.

Looking Ahead to the Match Against the Rams

As the team shifts focus to their next opponent, Andy Reid acknowledged the quality of the Los Angeles Rams. He described the team as well-coached and expressed that it is an honor to play their home turf on Thursday night. The head coach emphasized the need to clean up mistakes, such as penalties, which have contributed to losses this year. He noted that winning requires eliminating these errors when facing elite football teams.

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Butker has not yet made a public statement regarding the organization's decision to bench him. Meanwhile, his teammates are preparing to face the Rams under adverse conditions and in a challenging environment. The coaching staff plans to evaluate Butker's progress day by day, with the ultimate goal of moving forward and securing wins in the remaining schedule. The outcome of this kicking experiment will be closely monitored as the Chiefs aim to regain their competitive edge.