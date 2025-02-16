Chief Sealth Principal Resigns After DUI and Domestic Violence Arrest

Ray Garcia-Morales, Principal of Chief Sealth International High School, has resigned following his arrest for DUI and domestic violence. Vice Principal Hope Perry will serve as acting principal.

Chief Sealth International High School is facing a leadership change following the resignation of Principal Ray Garcia-Morales. Garcia-Morales stepped down after his arrest earlier this month for driving under the influence ( DUI ) and domestic violence. In a staff meeting held on Thursday, February 13th, a statement announcing Garcia-Morales' resignation was read. Seattle Public Schools had previously placed Garcia-Morales on leave pending an investigation into the reckless endangerment arrest.

Vice Principal Hope Perry will assume the role of acting principal.According to a police report obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, Garcia-Morales allegedly threatened a woman driving the car he was in, asking, 'Do you want to die?' before grabbing the steering wheel and causing the vehicle to overturn on Sunday, February 2nd. Seattle Public Schools addressed the situation in a letter sent to students and teachers. The letter states that Garcia-Morales was arrested by the Seattle Police Department at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Sunday for DUI and reckless endangerment. He was immediately placed on administrative leave. The letter also clarifies that while Garcia-Morales was arrested, no charges were filed and the case has been closed. Seattle Public Schools maintains that further details regarding the personnel matter are confidential to protect privacy rights. Assistant Principal Hope Perry will be stepping in to lead the school in Garcia-Morales' absence. Students and staff with school-related questions are encouraged to contact Perry. For other inquiries related to the incident, the district requests that they be directed to [email protected]. FOX 13 Seattle has reached out to Garcia-Morales for comment but has not received a response. The news outlet has also contacted the offices of the Seattle City Attorney and the King County Prosecuting Attorney for further information regarding the case





