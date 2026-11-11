LAPD Chief McDonnell Hopeful After Raman's Post-Election Phone Call

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said Mayor-elect Nithya Raman called him after her victory and the conversation was positive, even though she pledged during the campaign to replace him.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said he is hopeful he can keep his job under Mayor-elect Nithya Raman, even though she campaigned on replacing him. In his first interview since the Nov. 3 election, McDonnell said Raman initiated a phone call with him after she defeated former Mayor Karen Bass.

The chief described the conversation as upbeat and positive. We had a conversation and it was upbeat, McDonnell told NBCLA. It was positive and we talked about mutual goals, and so I am hopeful. The cordial call marks a striking shift in tone after a bruising campaign that turned McDonnell's future into a political flashpoint.

Also read LA City Council welcomes Mayor-elect Raman warmly despite election divisions

McDonnell suggested the realities of governing could produce a different dynamic than the campaign trail. The people have spoken as part of the democratic process, he said. People say a lot of things during campaigns. The objective is different than it is once you get into the seat.

McDonnell Denies Pressure To Resign Under New Rules

When asked whether Raman has asked him to resign, McDonnell said no. Raman's election victory does not give her unilateral power to fire the chief. Under the city charter, the five-member Board of Police Commissioners can remove McDonnell before his term expires. The City Council has a separate route to oust him, requiring a two-thirds vote to initiate proceedings and another two-thirds vote after a public hearing.

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Commissioners are appointed to five-year terms by the mayor and confirmed by the council. That leaves McDonnell's relationship with the civilian oversight panel under fresh scrutiny as the city prepares for a new administration. You know, I won't speculate as to their feelings, but my thoughts are that we've had a very good relationship, McDonnell said. None of the 14 councilmembers endorsed Raman for mayor.

During the NBCLA and Telemundo 52 candidates debate in October, Raman said she would seek a new police chief and acknowledged it is not a unilateral decision by the mayor. I want to replace the police chief, Raman said at the debate. I've been very open about that. I've been very clear about that.

Raman Cites Loss Of Trust And Safety Concerns

I don't believe this chief has met the moment. I believe he has lost the trust of Angelenos. With the 2028 Olympics on the horizon, Raman said safety is a top priority and explained that any decision on the chief depends on other decision-making bodies. She pledged to navigate the process with deliberation.

Bass stood behind her chief during the campaign and warned that replacing him ahead of the 2028 Olympics could create a difficult leadership transition before the massive international event. McDonnell defended his stewardship by pointing to falling crime and what he described as stronger department morale. Los Angeles' crime rate continues to fall to generationally low levels.

As of October, the murder rate is down by 15 percent compared to last year, on top of declines over the last three years. Burglaries are down by 26 percent from already low numbers last year. Serious assaults are down by more than 3 percent.

Crime Rates Fall As Officer Morale Improves

Asked whether officers are planning to leave the department with a change in the mayor's office, McDonnell said no. No, you know, I think everybody has got a kind of wait-and-see attitude, but I'm optimistic, McDonnell said. The conciliatory remarks follow a far more combative stretch before Election Day. Raman accused the LAPD of sharing information with federal immigration authorities and undermining immigrant communities' trust.

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There have been reports, credible reports, that LAPD has actually shared information with ICE, including information from our fingerprint databases and through Flock cameras, Raman previously said. McDonnell rejected those allegations, saying his officers do not conduct immigration enforcement. We work very closely with all of our federal partners, but we don't work with any of them on immigration enforcement. It's as easy as that, he told the outlet.

He also defended the department's handling of arrest fingerprints, explaining that they are sent to the California Department of Justice and subsequently shared with a national federal database. Raman, endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America-LA, has long been open about disagreements with the chief.

Police Union Criticizes Campaign Video Tagline

The relationship between the two city leaders was thrust into the spotlight during the campaign when a social media video featuring Raman and a content creator showed her repeating the chief's tagline, Only you can stop crime. Raman's campaign shared, then removed the video and said the images were added by the content creator.

Her campaign said Raman never used the phrase to describe Bass, McDonnell or LAPD officers, but said she was asked to repeat the tagline in reference to ICE and the Trump administration's immigration policies. The video also drew criticism from the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union representing rank-and-file LAPD officers. McDonnell was sworn in as chief by Bass in November 2024. He has more than 40 years of service in law enforcement, joining the LAPD in 1981.

He served as chief of police in Long Beach and as Los Angeles County Sheriff before returning to the LAPD. Raman led Bass by double digits in the latest election results update. She became the first candidate to unseat an incumbent mayor since Antonio Villaraigosa defeated Jim Hahn in the 2005 election. Bass had never lost an election for public office during her political career in Los Angeles, Sacramento and Washington, D.C.

Now, with Raman headed for the mayor's office, McDonnell is making the case that they can work together.