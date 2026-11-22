BCSO and federal agents seize 235661 pounds of marijuana in Chico California. 62 individuals arrested at Contractors Lane warehouses operating as illicit hemp processing facilities.

Butte County Sheriff's Office detectives executed a high-impact seizure operation in Chico, California, on Thursday, resulting in the arrest of 62 individuals and the confiscation of 235661 pounds of marijuana from industrial warehouses located on Contractors Lane.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that the massive haul originated from a coordinated search warrant served at multiple industrial facilities where suspects had been processing large quantities of cannabis under the false pretense of legal hemp production.

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Investigation Details and Warrant Execution

The successful enforcement action culminated on November 17, 2026, when a joint task force comprising detectives from the Butte County Sheriff's Office, two agents from the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force, two Bureau of Land Management officers, and a detective from the California Department of Cannabis Control served the search warrant.

Upon arriving at the Contractors Lane facilities, the combined team contacted 62 individuals present at the warehouses, leading to immediate arrests and the securing of the premises for extensive evidence processing.

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Throughout the investigation, detectives uncovered significant evidence indicating that the operators were using the industrial spaces to process large volumes of marijuana while disguising their activities as legitimate hemp processing operations to evade regulatory scrutiny.

Disguised Operations and Stakeholder Perspectives

Agency representatives clarified that during the thorough inspection of the seized sites, laboratory testing conclusively verified that the confiscated plant material was marijuana and not hemp, proving that the suspects were operating an illegal enterprise despite the presence of the Adult Use of Marijuana Act.

The Adult Use of Marijuana Act, also known as Proposition 64, originally legalized marijuana for recreational use in California, yet law enforcement agencies argue that this legalization has not eliminated the underground market but rather sustained it through unregulated competition.

Sgt. James Roy of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, who leads the department's cannabis eradication team, previously highlighted this dynamic by stating that the illegal industry competes directly with legal sellers, driving down prices through a lack of taxation and regulatory compliance.

Financial Impact and Future Legal Proceedings

The economic scale of this illicit operation is substantial, with the seized marijuana carrying an estimated street value of approximately $282793200, a figure that underscores the massive profitability of avoiding state taxes and safety regulations.

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Following the arrests, the suspects were formally booked into jail, while the specialized task force spent several days meticulously processing the physical evidence and managing the logistical removal of the tons of plant material from the Contractors Lane sites.

Detectors also located multiple warehouses across the facility containing marijuana in various stages of processing, demonstrating an organized industrial operation rather than a small-scale grow site that would typically be associated with casual cultivation.

Industry Implications and Ongoing Enforcement

This operation serves as a stark reminder that the legalization of recreational cannabis has not relieved the stress on law enforcement, as illegal growers continue to thrive by undercutting licensed businesses through lower prices and the avoidance of compliance costs.

Legal sellers argue that this unregulated competition is putting legitimate businesses out of the market, prompting agencies like the Butte County Sheriff's Office to increase their focus on industrial zones where such disguised processing facilities are often concealed from public view.

The successful bust demonstrates the capacity of multi-agency collaboration, including federal partners like the Bureau of Land Management, to target large-scale illicit manufacturing networks that operate with the complexity and volume of legal commercial enterprises.