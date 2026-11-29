Pot pie vibes on a not-enough-time-for-pot-pie day.

in a medium Dutch oven or other heavy pot over medium-high heat. Sprinkleover and cook, whisking constantly, until combined and mixture is light golden brown, about 3 minutes.

Add2 celery stalks, thinly sliced. Cook, stirring occasionally, until carrots are slightly softened, 5–7 minutes.. Cook, stirring, until garlic is fragrant, about 1 minute. Pour inand cook, stirring often, until evaporated and mixture is pasty, about 1 minute.

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Add1 tsp. Diamond Crystal or ½ tsp. Morton kosher salt and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are tender, 20–25 minutes.1 sheet frozen puff pastry , thawed , on a surface to a 16x12" rectangle; transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet.