Chick-fil-A's 2026 holiday menu brings back the Peppermint Chip Milkshake, Peppermint Iced Coffee and a new Peppermint Cream Cold Brew for the season.

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The holiday season is in full swing at chicken fast-food chain Chick-fil-A, which recently unveiled its 2026 holiday menu, complete with fan-favorite beverages, festive merchandise and a few new surprises.

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"We’re excited to bring the heat this holiday season with a spicy twist on one of our most beloved sauces," Chick-fil-A's director of menu and packaging, Allison Duncan, said in a press release. "Paired alongside the cool, festive flavors of our peppermint drinks, it creates the perfect lineup for every craving," she added.