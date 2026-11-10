Chick-fil-A Is Testing 4 New Sandwiches in These 3 Cities — Including a Classic Breakfast Sandwich with a Twist

Chick-fil-A is testing four new waffle sandwiches in Tampa, Fla., Chicago and Raleigh, N.C. starting on Nov. 16

Chick-fil-A is testing four new breakfast waffle sandwiches in three cities starting on Nov. 16Chick-fil-A The chicken chain announced that it is testing four new waffle sandwiches in three cities as the Chicken & Waffles Sandwich leaves menus nationwide, according to information shared with PEOPLE.

The chain revealed that the limited-time Chicken & Waffles Sandwich, which debuted nationally on Aug. 24, will leave the menu after Nov. 14. However, starting Nov. 16, guests in Tampa, Fla. , Chicago and Raleigh, N.C. will have the chance to try four new takes on chicken and waffles at select locations in a limited-time test. Each of the new sandwiches is a “breakfast-sized waffle sandwich,” the chain said, with four sandwich options.

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Guests can choose between a Chicken, Egg & Cheese, Bacon, Egg & Cheese, Sausage, Egg & Cheese or Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Egg & Cheese sandwich. Chick-fil-A officially launched its Chicken & Waffles Sandwiches on menus nationwide on Aug. 24Credit: Getty The test locations will also continue to offer the Chicken & Waffles Breakfast Sandwich with an Original, Spicy or Grilled chicken filet, the brand said.

“We’ve loved seeing how much our Guests enjoyed Chicken & Waffles this fall, especially the breakfast sandwich,” Chick-fil-A director of menu and packaging Allison Duncan said. “We’re excited to keep the momentum going and continue learning what our Guests love—and what they want us to bring them next. ”The chain confirmed to PEOPLE in November 2025 that it was testing chicken and waffles menu items in two markets: Baltimore, Md.

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, and San Antonio, from Dec. 1, 2025 to Jan. 24, 2026. Following the test, the Chicken & Waffles Sandwich officially launched nationwide as both a smaller breakfast offering and in a bigger entrée size on Aug. 24, per a press The offering featured maple-flavored waffles, a chicken filet, three strips of applewood smoked bacon and honey butter spread and was served with syrup. Chick-fil-A also introduced a S’mores Milkshake and S’mores Frosted Coffee to the menu.

The two items joined the Chicken & Waffles Sandwich as part of Chick-fil-A’s “Newstalgia” yearlong celebration of “new twists” on “familiar favorites. ”. The sauce features smoky tang and a hint of mustard, along with chiles for heat and subtle sweetness, per the outlet.

The addition to the sauce lineup is Chick-fil-A’s first since adding Sweet & Spicy Sriracha sauce in March 2016,“We know our guests love bold, spicy flavors, and in our year of newstalgia, we’re turning up the heat on a classic,” she said in a statement obtained by The company’s research showed that customers consistently identified a spicy version of its signature sauce as their most-wanted sauce addition, the outlet reported.