Chichí Peralta Receives Latin Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award

Dominican musician Chichí Peralta is honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, while his new album and fusion career draw attention to merengue and Caribbean rhythms.

Dominican musician Chichí Peralta was honored this week by the Latin Recording Academy with a Lifetime Achievement Award, a distinction presented to performers who have made unprecedented contributions of great artistic significance to Latin music. Known for decades as a master of fusion, Peralta blends Caribbean rhythms such as merengue, bachata and son with jazz, hip-hop, Brazilian and African beats. He spoke by Zoom from his home in the Dominican Republic about the award, his new album, his early steps in music, his family and his faith.

The award arrives as Peralta is releasing a new album. He said the Academy's recognition came at a moment when he and his team are putting out fresh music, and he described the honor as encouragement and a much-needed push. The album has already produced two singles, 'El Meneíto' and 'El Cofrecito', and Peralta said there are 14 more songs still to come.

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Chichí Peralta Lifetime Achievement Award Recognition

Chichí Peralta said the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Latin Recording Academy is a lovely show of support for his fusion work. He began by thanking God, Jesus Christ, his family and the Academy for the time, health and life to pursue a career he described as full of smiles, along with some difficult moments. He said he believes God helped him through those hard times.

Peralta also credited his wife as a central figure in his career. He described her as his muse, his best friend and a key part of the project, noting that she had often stayed behind to hold down the household and care for their children while he travelled. He said she now serves as his manager, and he added that his work has never been better since she took on that role.

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Peralta framed the award as a response to a music industry that often prizes immediacy. He said that when there is such emphasis on speed in creating art and in life, a certain mediocrity can creep in. For Peralta, receiving an endorsement for music that blends genres is especially important for the next stage of his career.

New Album, Chart Success and Fusion Roots

Peralta's new release is part of a long run of chart activity that he documented in the interview. The source material notes that he has multiple entries on Hot Latin Songs, Top Latin Albums, Tropical Airplay and Latin Airplay, including several top 10s and one No. 1 with 'La Zalamera', featuring Joe Vasconcellos. The Latin Recording Academy's honor adds to that record of commercial and critical recognition.

A 16-track set is also scheduled to coincide with the 30th anniversary of Peralta's iconic sophomore production with his band Son Familia. The timing links the new recognition to one of the most important stages of his catalogue, linking a three-decade milestone with a current wave of releases.

Peralta's fusion approach has roots in childhood. At the age of 4, he emptied two gallons of oil to make himself a tambora, which earned him a scolding from his mother. His father, a music lover, did not punish him but instead took him that same day to buy his first tambora and encouraged him to play along with music from home, including Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Venezuelan llanero music and African polyrhythms. Peralta said that was when he started experimenting with fusions.

Juan Luis Guerra Band Years and Peralta Career Growth

Peralta spent almost a decade as a percussionist in Juan Luis Guerra's band, where he was part of a rhythm section of four tightly synced players. He said the role gave him creative freedom alongside Isidro Bobadilla, who is still with the group, Rafael Martínez, known as 'Yapo', who has passed away, and Juan de la Cruz, known as 'Chocolate de la Tambora'. Peralta said the group worked to evolve merengue through its polyrhythmic elements.

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Peralta said he and Juan Luis Guerra grew up in a small, tight-knit circle of musicians. Guerra began by creating commercial jingles for television and radio, and Peralta was already taking part in recording sessions with him before joining the band. Guerra congratulated Peralta on the Lifetime Achievement Award on social media, which Peralta noted in the interview.

Peralta also said he attended the same school as Guerra, a few years after Guerra graduated from Colegio Dominicano de La Salle. He named Michel Camilo and Manuel Tejada among the many musicians who studied there. When asked whether the school had a special music program or whether the concentration of talent was a coincidence, Peralta answered that he honestly did not understand it, and the excerpt does not offer a further explanation.

Advice, Artificial Intelligence and Next Steps

The available interview text does not include Chichí Peralta's answers on artificial intelligence or his advice for the next generation of musicians, although those topics were part of the full conversation. The next concrete milestones in the source are the release of 14 more songs from the new album and the 30th anniversary of the Son Familia production.

For listeners, the immediate impact is access to a new body of fusion music from an artist who has already reached several top 10 positions and one No. 1 on Latin charts. For the industry, the award underscores how the Latin Recording Academy is recognizing veteran performers whose work has shaped merengue and fusion over several decades.