Countless groups are working around the clock to provide meals to people who need them.

Countless groups are working around the clock to provide meals to people who need them. The joy and gratitude are clear from the people eating a hot meal inside a gymnasium, with all the fixings needed to fill their stomachs but, most importantly, warm the hearts of 600 people.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago have spent 59 years putting on an annual Thanksgiving dinner in Bridgeport. Those in attendance, however, come from all over the city.

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"A lot of the people here. This may be the only Thanksgiving Day meal they have — so let's make sure everyone feels the joy," said President and CEO Susanna Wickman. Even the little ones got a chance to take pictures and feel the embrace of the volunteers. Some serving the food once benefited themselves from the Boys and Girls Club over the years.