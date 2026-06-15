Chicagoans Joan Cusack and Bonnie Hunt voice characters in 'Toy Story 5'

Chicagoans Joan Cusack and Bonnie Hunt brought their hometown pride and their families to the Hollywood debut of 'Toy Story 5.'

Joan Cusack and Bonnie Hunt both call Chicago home, and they lend their voices to characters in " Toy Story 5 .

" The actresses are always proud to shout out their roots, even on the red carpet, as they tell ABC7's Hosea Sanders. "I strive to be more like Jessie. She's fearless and hopeful and relentless and loving, and all the good things. She's the ideal parent," said actress Joan Cusack.

"This is character-driven, which is what Chicago is, character-driven city," said actress Bonnie Hunt. Cusack and Hunt brought their hometown pride and their families to the Hollywood debut of "Toy Story 5.

"Hunt grew up in a large Chicago family and was an oncology nurse at Northwestern Hospital. "Here you should know, Chicago, I brought family members, because when you're a Chicago kid, and you come from a big family, you don't do anything alone, not the failures and the successes. They're all with me tonight," Hunt said.

"I still have a place there. I never have given up my Chicago home. Chicago is where your heart is when you grow up there.

" For about 15 years, Cusack has been starring in Judy Maxwell Home! It's called an "urban general store," and you can often find her here tending to the shop, helping customers, dealing with her fun merchandise. Judy Maxwell is a popular spot on Wells Street in Old Town. It's full of gifts that are one-of-a-kind and make you smile, just like the owner.

"I've got really funny cards, like if you need cards, even if you don't need cards, it's so fun you can come in and laugh," Cusack said. "And the Cubs are going to get it together. They're going to get it together. They will," Cusack said.

At least 1 in custody amid SWAT investigation in Addison, police say





ABC7Chicago / 🏆 284. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bonnie Hunt Toy Story 5 Joan Cusack Toy Story Toy Story Joan Cusack 19304630

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bonnie Tyler Awakens from Coma After Cardiac Arrest, Remains Seriously IllSinger Bonnie Tyler has woken up from a medically induced coma after suffering a cardiac arrest in Portugal. She remains in intensive care but is improving slowly. Doctors are positive about a full recovery.

Read more »

Bonnie Tyler’s Team Shares Major Health Update After ComaThe “Total Eclipse of the Heart” singer has been in a coma since May.

Read more »

Bonnie Tyler Awake from Coma but Remains Seriously Ill After Cardiac Arrest and Emergency SurgerySinger Bonnie Tyler is out of a medically induced coma following a cardiac arrest triggered by emergency bowel surgery in Portugal. Though her condition is improving, the 75-year-old remains seriously ill in intensive care, with doctors hopeful for a full recovery. Her family has decried false rumours and requested privacy.

Read more »

Bonnie Tyler No Longer in Coma, But 'Remains Very Unwell' as Summer Tour CanceledBonnie Tyler is no longer in a coma, her family said in a new statement, but her summer tour dates have been canceled after she underwent surgery.

Read more »