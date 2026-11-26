Grocery stores and bakeries braced for the last-minute Thanksgiving rush with Chicago area shoppers picking up hams, pies, and other essentials.

“So far we’ve spent $200 dollars, I’m hoping this stuff here is under $50 dollars,” said Tonya Tucker, shopper. Grocery store operators are watching as customers fly in for last-minute essentials, and Vi Nguyen has more on what’s flying off of shelves.

Grocery stores and bakeries braced for the last-minute Thanksgiving rush with people across the Chicago area picking up hams, pies, and other holiday essentials.in suburban Forest Park said they saw the rush in waves throughout the day on Wednesday. Some people were waiting until the very last minute to get their shopping done before the big Thanksgiving meal.

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The American Farm Bureau Federation said a Thanksgiving meal for 10 will cost about $58 bucks, but some people said they find that hard to believe.