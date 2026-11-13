Chicago women charged in separate shooting cases

Two women face charges in separate October shootings that injured a man and a woman on Chicago’s South Side.

Angela Thomas, 51, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery in a shooting that injured a 32-year-old man. Tysheirrah Warren, 31, was charged with aggravated battery and two weapons offenses in a separate shooting that injured a 61-year-old woman.

- A Chicago woman is charged with attempted murder in a shooting that wounded a man, while another woman faces weapons and battery charges in a separate case involving an injured woman. Angela Thomas, 51, was taken into custody Thursday in the 1600 block of East 82nd Street in Avalon Park. Police said Thomas was identified as the person who shot and injured a 32-year-old man on Oct. 14 in the same block she was arrested.

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She faces one felony count of attempted murder and one felony count of aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm. In the second case, 31-year-old Tysheirrah Warren was arrested Wednesday in the 8200 block of South Lafayette Avenue in Chatham. Police said Warren was identified as the person who shot and injured a 61-year-old woman on Oct. 11 in the 3900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Oakland.

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Warren faces one felony count of aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm and two felony counts related to possessing a loaded weapon. The 32-year-old man was shot in the back around 1:30 p.m., according to police. He then got into a vehicle and struck a steel beam in the 7900 block of South Stony Island Avenue in Avalon Park. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

The 61-year-old woman was inside a business around 2:31 p.m. when she was shot in the left leg, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. Thomas was due in court Friday for a detention hearing, while Warren appeared on Thursday.