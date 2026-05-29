Chicago woman injured in rideshare crash shares warning on apps' arbitration clauses

No court room, no jury trial. Instead, rideshare customers injured in serious crashes agree to go through arbitration. The outcome rests on the judgement of one arbitrator, instead of a jury of peers, and the payouts might be vastly different.

Friday, May 29, 2026 3:30AMThe ABC7 I-Team is sharing a consumer alert for people who use rideshare apps to get around. You might not know this, but if you're in a crash during a rideshare ride, chances are you've signed away your rights to a jury trial against the rideshare company.

No court room, no jury trial. Instead, rideshare customers injured in serious crashes agree to go through arbitration. The outcome rests on the judgement of one arbitrator, instead of a jury of peers, and the payouts might be vastly different. ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7.

Click here to watch In late 2025, Jaleigh Nelson took a Lyft to go to work, near the busy "Six Corners" intersection in the Portage Park neighborhood, but before she was dropped off, there was a crash.

"It was very scary I was shaken up I didn't know what was going on," Nelson said. "I was just in a lot of pain, and I was very anxious and I was shaken up. " Nelson was in the back seat of a Lyft, when the car was t-boned by another car. The police report said her Lyft driver "failed to yield and merged into his causing the accident.

" The Lyft driver was cited. Nelson was able to snap a photo before being taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. Aside from the financial losses from not working, she says she also suffered a neck injury and is in physical therapy for her right shoulder and elbow. A lawsuit against the individual driver lists her injuries, but she may not be able to sue the company, Lyft in court.

That's because consumers on rideshare apps like Lyft, Uber, and Curb agree to these "terms and conditions" when signing up. Michael Sorich/ Cavanagh Sorich Law Group Sorich 00;02;10;42 "The difference between going to an arbitration as opposed to having a jury trial is you don't have 12 citizens from your county deciding your case," said Michael Sorich with.

"We want our cases to be heard by jury trials and jurors deciding the facts, as opposed to some corporate arbitrator picking a number out of thin air. " Nelson's attorney, Sorich, says juries usually pay more. He says his law firm has found ways around the arbitration clauses and is trying to do the same with Nelson. But not all lawyers may be able to do so.

Others are also challenging the process. TheIf you're in a crash and are able, document everything you can.

"You want to take photos, you want to take videos, you want to document that scene, because undoubtedly the rideshare company will have investigators looking into this matter early on, as should the injured party," Sorich said. Uber pointed to its "comprehensive insurance coverage" for drivers while working and pointed out that both parties must agree on an arbitrator. If they can't agree, a court will select one.

Both Uber and Lyft said arbitration agreements are common practice across various industries. And Lyft added that they are "in accordance with the Federal Arbitration Act. The arbitration process gives participants a hearing before a neutral third party, often in a fraction of the time litigation takes, and can offer a more accessible way for parties to resolve disputes.

""It's not fair for that person who was hit," Nelson said. Despite the arbitration rules, riders may still be able to file in small claims court, or they can still sue the individual driver on the rideshare platform. The driver responded to that lawsuit, saying he denies any allegations of wrongdoing.





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