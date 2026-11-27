Chicago drivers have just days left before the city’s annual winter overnight parking ban kicks in.

Chicago's annual winter overnight parking ban begins Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2026, running daily from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. through April 1, 2027. The restriction is enforced across 107 miles of main streets regardless of whether snow is on the ground.

Drivers who violate the ban will be towed and face a minimum $250 towing fee, a $60 ticket, and $50 daily storage fees. Chicago drivers have just days left before the city’s annual winter overnight parking ban kicks in, bringing strict early-morning tow zones to more than 100 miles of main streets—snow or no snow. The Department of Streets and Sanitation reminded motorists that the ban begins Tuesday, Dec. 1, and remains in effect through April 1, 2027.

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The restriction prohibits parking between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. every night across 107 miles of designated arterial streets throughout the city. Enforcement applies regardless of weather conditions. Cars left on restricted routes obstruct snowplows and prevent crews from fully salting and clearing main corridors and DuSable Lake Shore Drive during winter storms. Permanent signs mark the affected blocks, and DSS crews also place warning flyers on vehicles parked along those streets ahead of the Dec. 1 rollout.