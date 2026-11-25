Former MLB player Lance Broadway has died under unexplained circumstances. Dallas Police responded to the scene, and the medical examiner has ruled the death as unexplained.

Former Major League Baseball player Lance Broadway has died under unexplained circumstances in Dallas, Texas. Law enforcement officials discovered his body in the stairwell of a Dallas apartment complex late on Wednesday evening. The Dallas Police Department arrived at the scene at 5:56 p.m. to investigate the incident.

Broadway was formally pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m. by the Dallas County Medical Examiner. Authorities have listed the cause of death as unexplained while they continue their investigation. The results of his autopsy are still pending as detectives review all available evidence and witness statements.

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The Canes Southwest youth baseball organization, where Broadway recently served as a coach, released a detailed statement honoring his legacy. The organization described his passion and intensity as defining characteristics of his five-year tenure with the group. They emphasized that his energy was unmatched and his commitment to his players was unwavering.

Canes Southwest highlighted that Broadway demanded high expectations and demonstrated exceptional work ethic himself. He challenged his athletes to think critically and take full ownership of their performance on the field. His investment extended far beyond baseball, as he attended high school games and tracked individual player statistics closely.

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Stephanie Webb, a mother of one of his former players, shared personal reflections on Broadway's profound impact. She noted that his story includes chapters beyond his time in the MLB and Hollywood. Webb described his work with young athletes during their formative years as one of his greatest accomplishments.

She added that Broadway poured his heart and soul into guiding boys through critical developmental stages. His influence helped shape the character and discipline of a generation of young players in the Dallas area. Many families recall his personal calls and deep engagement with their children's progress.

Broadway was selected as a first-round pick by the Chicago White Sox in the 2005 MLB Draft. He played three seasons in the major leagues for both the Chicago White Sox and the New York Mets. His professional journey included significant time in the minor leagues before transitioning into coaching roles.

The community continues to mourn the loss of a figure who left an indelible mark on those he mentored. Friends and family are remembering his dedication to youth development and his unique ability to connect with players. His legacy as a coach and mentor remains a central focus of the remembrance efforts.