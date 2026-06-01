Chicago West Side Safety-Net Hospitals Remain Closed After Court Rejects Third-Party Oversight

A Cook County judge's decision to keep current management in control of the shuttered West Suburban Medical Center and Weiss Memorial Hospital prolongs a healthcare crisis for Chicago's West Side, as community leaders question the future of these vital facilities amidst funding allegations and decaying infrastructure.

The future of two essential safety-net hospitals serving thousands of patients on Chicago's West Side remains uncertain following a Cook County Circuit Court decision. Judge Patrick Stanton declined to appoint an independent third party to take over the operations of West Suburban Medical Center and Weiss Memorial Hospital , leaving current operator Resilience Healthcare and its CEO Manoj Prasad in control.

This ruling comes after the abrupt closure of West Suburban Medical Center in March, which resulted in hundreds of staff furloughs and a severe loss of medical services for a vulnerable community. The decision was opposed by the hospitals' landowner and partial owner Rathnaker Reddy Patlola, who had filed a lawsuit alleging misappropriation of $35 million in state funds by Prasad.

Community leaders and former medical staff express deep frustration, highlighting the deteriorating physical state of the facilities, with reports of non-functioning HVAC and elevators. Sylvia Williams, former nursing director, stated there is still no care provided and no work being done, calling it a loss for the community. She emphasized that the burden is on Prasad to prove he can use available funds to restore the hospitals.

Dr. Vishnu Chundi, former infectious disease physician and chair of the Chicago Medical Society task force, criticized the ruling as maintaining the status quo and voiced zero faith in Prasad's ability to manage reopening. His organization's letter to the court underscored significant healthcare disparities on the West Side, citing life expectancy gaps of up to twenty years compared to downtown neighborhoods. The letter also raised questions about the allocation of state funds.

A state inspection report obtained by the I-Team found unstable and overstretched leadership at West Suburban before closure, and a federal Medicare/Medicaid license is set to expire September 30 without corrective action. Bishop Dwight Gunn, representing the community, fears for the future as leadership has shown no viable framework for resuming care. While Judge Stanton mentioned a potential framework for reopening might exist, it remains unfinalized.

Ongoing state and federal investigations into the expenditure of taxpayer dollars add further complexity to the situation, leaving the West Side without its critical safety-net providers





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Chicago Hospitals Safety-Net Hospitals West Suburban Medical Center Weiss Memorial Hospital Court Ruling Manoj Prasad Resilience Healthcare Healthcare Disparities Medicare Funding State Investigation

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