Chicago Weekend Violence: One Dead, Nine Injured in Separate Shootings

Chicago police reported at least one fatality and nine others injured in a series of shootings across the city over the weekend. The incidents involved drive-by shootings, ambushes, and random attacks, with victims ranging from 18 to 44 years old.

Chicago witnessed a surge in gun violence over the weekend, with at least one fatality and nine others injured in separate shooting incidents. The first incident occurred on Saturday evening around 8 p.m. on the 7100 block of South Aberdeen Street.

Two men, aged 21 and 23, were standing outside when they were suddenly targeted. The younger man sustained a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and was hospitalized in fair condition. His 23-year-old companion suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was admitted in critical condition. Later that night, at approximately 8:37 p.m., an 18-year-old man was shot in the right calf in the 13100 block of South Ellis Avenue.

He was taken to the hospital in good condition. Another shooting later that evening, just before 10 p.m. in the same block, proved fatal. A 41-year-old man was approached by an unknown assailant who opened fire, striking the victim in the chest. He was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Throughout the weekend, from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, several more shootings were reported, with victims ranging from 18 to 44 years old. The incidents involved drive-by shootings, ambushes, and random attacks, leaving victims with injuries ranging from minor to critical. As the city grapples with this wave of violence, authorities urge anyone with information to come forward





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