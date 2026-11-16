Chicago weather: Warming trend brings 60s later this week

Chicago’s warming trend will push highs above 60 later this week.

Dense fog in northwest Indiana could create patchy icy spots and may drift into parts of Chicago land south of the city. Sunshine is expected most of the week, with highs climbing from the low 50s today to 60 or warmer Thursday through Saturday.

CHICAGOThe details: Early this morning, though, we do have one problem. In northwest Indiana, locally-dense fog is being reported and with temperatures at or below freezing that could lead to some patchy icy conditions. Will watch for that and it’s possible some of that fog can bleed over into the Illinois side of Chicagoland, especially south of the city. Other than that, it is smooth sailing.

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Expect plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Tonight will be clear and chilly with lows not far from freezing. Tuesday will be sunny and a few degrees warmer. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s.

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On Wednesday, expect another mainly sunny day with highs in the upper 50s. Then it’s 60+ headed into the first part of the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies Thursday through Saturday. If there’s going to be any rain this week at all, and it doesn’t look like much of a chance, it would happen Saturday night as a cold front moves through.

Behind that front, high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 40s, which would still be just a little bit warmer than normal.