Chicago weather: Warm temperatures return as rip current risk rises

Chicago-area residents can expect a warm, mostly sunny weekend, though hazardous conditions are forecast along Lake Michigan beaches Saturday due to high waves and the risk of rip currents.

from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County , Lake County, Northern Cook County , Kenosha County Chicago -area residents can expect a warm, mostly sunny weekend, though hazardous conditions are forecast along Lake Michigan beaches Saturday due to high waves and the risk of rip currents.

Friday evening conditions were pleasant, with temperatures in the mid-70s and light winds off the lake. Skies are expected to remain partly cloudy overnight, with temperatures dropping into the 50s. While dry weather is expected through most of the weekend, strong waves of 3 to 5 feet are forecast along the lakefront Saturday, creating potentially dangerous swimming conditions. Beach goers should use caution because of the increased risk of rip currents.

Temperatures Saturday are expected to remain cooler near the lakefront, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in Chicago. Inland areas, particularly in the south and southwest suburbs, could reach the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. The region is expected to stay largely dry through Sunday, although forecasters are monitoring the possibility of light moisture late Sunday night.

Warmer temperatures are forecast early next week, with highs climbing to around 80 degrees Monday and remaining in the upper 70s to low 80s through much of the week. By Thursday, temperatures could approach the upper 80s, signaling a summer-like pattern across the Chicago area.





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