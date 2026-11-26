Our Thanksgiving forecast has improved a bit over the last 24 hours! While it's still expected to be cloudy and rainy at times, it doesn't look like a total washout.

Chicago's Thanksgiving forecast has improved, but rain remains likely Thursday before drier conditions arrive for the start of the weekend. Chicago's Thanksgiving forecast has improved, with rain still expected but a total washout looking less likely.

Saturday is shaping up to be dry with highs near 50 before rain chances return Sunday. Our Thanksgiving forecast has improved a bit over the last 24 hours! While it's still expected to be cloudy and rainy at times, it doesn't look like a total washout. There are a few showers moving into the far southwestern portions of Chicagoland this afternoon, but most areas now appear to stay mainly dry this evening and tonight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tonight's lows will be in the upper 30s. Rain is expected to spread into the area from the southeast on Thanksgiving Day. Rain may be heavy at times, mainly near and east of I-57. Showers continue Thursday night and into Friday morning.