Chicago will see plenty of sunshine this week, with highs reaching the low to mid-60s Thursday and Friday before a cold front brings the best chance of rain Saturday night into early Sunday.

Chicago will see plenty of sunshine this week, with highs reaching the low to mid-60s Thursday and Friday before a cold front brings the best chance of rain Saturday night into early Sunday.

Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-60s on Thursday and Friday. A cold front could bring scattered showers Saturday, with the best chance of rain Saturday night into early Sunday. We have a beautiful week on tap with above normal temperatures and plenty of sunshine. If you're hoping for a little rain, our next chance isn't until Saturday or Saturday night.

Also read Chicago weather: Warming trend brings 60s later this week

Tonight will be clear and seasonably chilly with lows in the low to mid 30s. Tuesday looks great with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Similar conditions are expected on Wednesday. Temperatures continue to warm later this week with highs soaring into the low to mid 60s Thursday and Friday.

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Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A strong cold front will approach the area on Saturday and Saturday night, bringing in our next chance of rain. As of now, it looks like we'll have a few scattered showers on Saturday, and then the better chance of rain will move in Saturday night into early Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 60s, and then we'll watch temps drop through the day on Sunday.