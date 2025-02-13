Chicago Weather Forecast: Snow Returns, Temperatures Plummet

Chicago weather forecast: Snow returns to the forecast on Friday, with heavier accumulations expected on Saturday. Temperatures will drop significantly, with sub-zero lows anticipated on Sunday and Monday nights.

Thursday is forecast to be mostly dry and sunny across the Chicago area, although gusty conditions are expected, with west-northwest gusts potentially reaching 40 miles per hour. On Friday, snow is anticipated to return to the forecast, particularly in regions north of Interstate 80. While significant accumulations are not expected, the situation could change on Saturday with the arrival of another weather system.

This system might begin as snow showers early in the morning, transitioning to more steady snowfall later in the day. Temperatures are projected to drop throughout the day and evening. The system is likely to deposit one to three inches of snow, clearing out by Sunday morning. Following the departure of this system, significantly colder air is expected to move into the Chicago area. Forecast models indicate that low temperatures will plummet below zero on Sunday and Monday nights. High temperatures will only reach the teens at the start of the new week, with highs likely remaining well below average for most of the week, according to extended forecast models.





