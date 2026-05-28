Chicago weather: Dry stretch rolls on with sunshine, warm temps

Chicago will see mostly sunny skies, comfortable temperatures and continued dry weather into next week.

Warm, sunny and dry weather will continue across the Chicago area into early June. Highs today will range from the upper 60s near the lake to the low 80s south of the city, with warmer temperatures returning Friday and through the weekend.

- Some amazing weather is on the way as we close out the month of May and head into early June. The downside is we could really use some rain and there’s nothing in the cards. Today will be mostly sunny and not as warm as yesterday.

There will be a spread of temperatures across the area with afternoon highs staying in the mid to upper 60s far north and near the lake to the low 80s in some of our southern counties. I think low to mid 70s will do it for the city. There is a risk of rip currents so swimming in Lake Michigan is discouraged.

Skies tonight will be moonlit and it will be comfortable with lows in the upper 50s in most locations. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and a little bit warmer with highs in the low 80s. It will be cooler along the lake. Over the weekend and into next week, there's not much weather to talk about other than plenty of sunshine and temperatures running just a couple of degrees above normal.

That means highs in the upper 70s and low 80s overnight lows not far from 60.





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