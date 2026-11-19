As thousands of people are expected to head to Michigan Avenue for the annual Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival and tree-lighting festivities, businesses along the corridor are increasingly focusing on selling experiences.

As thousands of people are expected to head to Michigan Avenue on Saturday for the annual Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival and tree-lighting festivities, businesses along the corridor are increasingly focusing on selling experiences rather than traditional retail purchases.

The Magnificent Mile is entering the final quarter of the year with retail vacancies down and visitor numbers up compared with last year. Alongside shopping opportunities, businesses are offering entertainment-focused attractions aimed at creating shared memories for families, friends and visitors.

Also read Western Michigan Hosts Eastern Michigan in Crucial MAC Showdown

"It was great. You go into different rooms and you have a different experience in each room," said visitor Camille Kemp. Chicago resident Tim Siefert said experiential attractions offer something longer lasting than a purchase.

"It's more enjoyable to have an experience than just buying some clothes or a trinket. It's a memory that you'll have a lot longer than yeah whatever the," Siefert said.

Advertisement

"They're looking for something that's unique, and and Michigan Avenue is delivering. We've got incredibly customized experiences for folks," Bares said. American Sale closing all Chicago-area stores after nearly 70 years: 'incredibly grateful'Bares said both Chicagoans and tourists are seeking opportunities to spend time together, and businesses are responding to that demand.

"Time is the most precious, and we can make more money, but we can't make more time, and that it's a it's a finite resource, and spending time with our loved ones is really the the best way we can we can spend that precious commodity," Bares said. Among the newer attractions is The Cube, which opened over the summer and offers games, food and drinks.

"You've got hours of entertainment. Plus, when you leave, you also have a bit of your a bit of memorabilia to take with you. The next day, you get video footage of all of your gameplay that you can share on your socials," said Brian Irons, attractions assistant manager at The Cube. Another addition is The Hand & Eye, which opened in April in the former McCormick mansion.

The venue was renovated to create an immersive experience built around magic and entertainment.

Advertisement

"I think more than ever we have this want to disconnect from our cell phones and to look up and to realize, oh, we're here and we're present. I think we are seeing this need to get out of our houses and reengage with people and just feel something we haven't felt in a while," said Bre Smith, executive vice president of The Hand & Eye.

With favorable weather forecast for Saturday, families attending the free events leading up to the Michigan Avenue tree lighting may have a chance to make memories of their own, whether they spend money or not. The family-friendly activities scheduled before the lighting ceremony are free and open to the public. American Sale closing all Chicago-area stores after nearly 70 years: 'incredibly grateful'A technical issue at JPMorgan Chase triggers online banking delays across major US banks