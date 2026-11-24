Get the complete schedule for street closures and road restrictions for the 92nd annual Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 26.

The 92nd annual Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade is scheduled to begin its march through the city loop on Thursday morning, November 26. While the main event commences at 10 a.m., extensive preparations require significant street closures that start on Wednesday, November 25.

Wednesday Setup Street Closures Begin

Starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, city traffic engineers and event organizers have mandated the closure of State Street. This specific segment is located between Washington Street and Randolph Street. The purpose of this early closure is to allow crews to install bleacher seating for spectators and set up broadcast infrastructure for television coverage.

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These particular road restrictions on State Street are scheduled to remain in effect until 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 26. Drivers and pedestrians should anticipate delays in this downtown corridor throughout the afternoon of the 25th and into the midday hours of the 26th as setup crews complete their work.

Thursday Staging Area Road Restrictions

On the day of the parade, November 26, the staging area will be closed to public vehicle access from 4 a.m. until 11 a.m. This early closure is necessary to ensure that all floats, performers, and units are properly positioned and ready for the 10 a.m. start time.

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The staging area closure encompasses three specific street segments. Dearborn Street is closed between Ida B Wells Drive and Polk Street. Harrison Street is closed from Clark Street to Wabash Avenue. Additionally, 9th Street is closed from State Street to Wabash Avenue during this preparation window.

Disbanding Area Traffic Blockades

After the parade concludes, the disbanding area requires additional street closures to allow participants to safely exit their positions and disperse. These restrictions are active on Thursday, November 26, from 5 a.m. until 1 p.m. This window ensures that the streets are clear for both the end of the parade and subsequent cleanup operations.

The disbanding zone covers a significant portion of the downtown grid. Lake Street is closed from Dearborn Street to Wabash Avenue. Ida B Wells Drive is closed between Dearborn Street and Wabash Avenue. Adams Street is also blocked from Dearborn to Wabash. Washington Street completes the disbanding closure between Dearborn and Wabash.

Broadcast Hosts and Parade Grand Marshal

The television broadcast of the event will be handled by CBS News Chicago. The live coverage is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, November 26. This pre-parade coverage will provide viewers with behind-the-scenes looks and interviews before the main procession begins.

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Audrina Sinclair and Chef Blaque Shelton are confirmed as the hosts for the live broadcast. They will guide the audience through the morning's festivities and provide context for the participants in the parade. Their commentary will begin at 8 a.m. leading up to the first float.

This year's parade features Charles Peanut Tillman as the Grand Marshal. Tillman is a Chicago Bears legend and will lead the procession along the designated route through the Loop. His involvement highlights the strong connection between the city's sports heritage and its major civic celebrations.