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Chicago teen charged with 8 counts of burglary

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Chicago teen charged with 8 counts of burglary
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Prosecutors have charged a Chicago teen with nine felonies in connection with a string of mid-October commercial burglaries.

Prosecutors have charged a Chicago teen with nine felonies in connection with a string of mid-October commercial burglaries. Charles Kelley, 19, faces eight counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.

A Chicago teen was charged with eight counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary. Police say Charles Kelley, 19, was arrested on Nov. 5 by members of multiple law enforcement agencies. Prosecutors have charged a Chicago teen with nine felonies in connection with a string of mid-October commercial burglaries.

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Police say Chicago teen committed string of burglariesPolice allege that Kelley burglarized or attempted to burglarize the following businesses between 3:06 a.m. and 4:08 a.m. on Oct. 15:6900 block of South Ashland Avenue2100 block of West 95th StreetKelley was also charged with burglarizing a business in the 6900 block of West 95th Street at 4:01 a.m. on Oct. 16. Kelley was "arrested by members of the Fugitive Apprehension and U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Task Forces on November 5, 2026, in the 3100 block of W. Warren Blvd," according to a press release.

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This story is based on a press release from the Chicago Police Department. It was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

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