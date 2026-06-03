Chicago student kicked out of graduation ceremony, had diploma withheld after dropping split on stage

Chicago Tech Academy student Tyvion Campbell, 18, waved to her family and friends before performing the dance move at last month’s ceremony which was held inside the city’s Harold Washington …

A Chicago high school graduate has claimed she was booted out of her graduation ceremony and had her diploma withheld after dropping a split as she trooped across the stage.

Chicago Tech Academy student Tyvion Campbell, 18, waved to her family and friends before she performed the dance move during last month’s ceremony at the Harold Washington Cultural Center in Chicago,Her dance move sent fans into raptures – but school leaders were far from impressed as they didn’t hand her the diploma. The mystified student, who graduated with a 3.5 GPA and plans to study Business Administration at Georgia State University, claimed she was even scolded afterward.

Chicago Tech Academy student Tyvion Campbell caused a stir when she performed a split at her graduation ceremony.

“I tried to reach for my diploma, and I didn’t get it,” Campbell said. “I was confused at first. I thought they mixed up my name.

“The principal Miss Shackelford told me that ‘I need to think of a way to make up for what I’ve done. This was supposed to be a celebratory moment and I made it about myself.

'” Campbell said she was escorted out of the ceremony, which left her in tears, and claimed she still hasn’t received her diploma. “It was disappointing,” she said. “It really hurt my feelings. I cried and I couldn’t even continue the graduation.

” The teen, who plans to study at Georgia State University, said she was left in tears following the episode. She claimed she was reprimanded for the move – even though there wasn’t a specific policy banning splits on stage. Graduates have not just caused a stir over their celebratory dance moves. Leen Hijaz, a senior at North Carolina’s Clayton High School, was





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