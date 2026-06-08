Chicago Snowballs, inspired by Savannah Bananas, prepare for their inaugural season

Team owner Cherie Travis came up with the playful name, which was inspired by the city's cold winters.

"We were inspired by the Savannah Bananas and the Harlem Globetrotters, but we wanted to really unleash the creativity of all of our players the coaches, entertainment director to say, you know what, let's make it our own," said team owner Cherie Travis.

Travis came up with the playful name, which was inspired by the city's cold winters. Players from all over knew a chance to be a part of the first co-ed sportstainment team would be special.

"This is a little bit of a second chance for me getting a little bit towards the end of my career, but oh my goodness, you know, these guys are keeping me young," said Rocket Squirrels player Ryan Vega. "Gotten a few comments like, it's so great to see women getting really getting out there and showing us that we can do anything and keep up with the boys, and, I mean, these are some of the greatest guys I've ever met," said Laila Summers.

The multi-talented athletes all have competitive backgrounds and face each other on game days now as two teams who know how to play but, most importantly, have fun.

"They are the Rocket Squirrels and the Snowballs. Rocket Squirrels, especially they have that fiery personality, and so for the most part we're taking their personality and putting them on that team because that's what fits," said pitching coach Joey Lara.

"Every practice is extremely different. That's what we encourage as well. We make sure when we come to practice every time we're bringing something new to the table, whether it's duck, duck, goose or a trick pitch, so it's so much fun to be a part of this," Vega said.

"We get there we start working on baseball and then we go straight into our dances and by the end we're beautifully blending both of them it was really navigating it these part four months and I think it's going really great," Summers said. There are 40 games on the schedule for this inaugural season, but based on the response so far, there's a chance things could snowball into more.

"The amount of fans that went to day one but also bought tickets to day two because they had to see the show again. It's going to be something completely different and im telling you two hours straight bring the energy because we're going to bring it," Vega said.

"We're all best friends, so we thrive off each other but combining that with thriving off of the fans is just something I could never imagine. I signed like 500 autographs," Summers said.

"I feel like we're going to inspire a generation. I feel like we're going to bring people out. Whether it's senior citizens, children, the community, we have a special game for the deaf community coming up. It's just an amazing position to be able to bring people together in a really joyful way," Travis said.

The Chicago Snowballs are taking their show to different stadiums around the area, state, and Midwest this summer. For more information, visitChapman's 10th-inning single gives the Giants a 2-1 win over the CubsYoung Philadelphia pilot inspiring the next generation to take flight





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