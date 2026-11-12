Chicago snow timeline: Winter Weather Advisory bears down

Check the snow timeline for Chicago's incoming lake-effect system and find out which suburbs are under a Winter Weather Advisory.

until THU 2:00 PM CST, Southern Cook County, Kankakee County, Eastern Will County, Central Cook County, Jasper County, Newton County, Porter County A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at midnight Friday for parts of Will, Cook, and Lake counties.

Lake effect rain showers will transition to snow overnight, bringing slushy accumulations mainly east of Interstate 57. A Winter Weather Advisory takes effect at midnight across portions of the south and southeast suburbs as a lake-effect weather system shifts from rain to snow, the National Weather Service announced.

Also read Chicago weather: Another mild day, storms possible; cooler air arrives Thursday

The advisory will be active from midnight to 10 a.m. Friday for eastern Will County, southern Cook County, and Lake County in Indiana, where meteorologists warn of a possible threat to life or property due to hazardous travel conditions. Blustery conditions bring mainly lake-effect rain showers drifting across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana, extending well inland. Daytime highs reach the mid-40s.

As temperatures drop into the upper 20s and mid-30s, lake-effect bands focus near and east of the Illinois-Indiana state line. Precipitation switches over to mainly snow with localized slushy accumulations probable. Overnight lows dip between 22 and 34 degrees, triggering another brief transition back to lake-effect snow showers, primarily in northwest Indiana. According to National Weather Service graphics, the highest potential for slushy snow accumulations sits mainly east of Interstate 57 and near or north of the Kankakee River.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, warmer lake temperatures are expected to keep precipitation falling predominantly as rain right along the immediate lake shore. Motorists traveling near and east of Interstate 55 can expect slowed travel, reduced visibility, and slushy coatings—particularly on bridges, overpasses, and other elevated roadways. The NWS said confidence remains low regarding the exact time precipitation will change over from rain to snow.

Additionally, the precise geographic track of the lake effect snow band is expected to wobble at times overnight, meaning exact snowfall totals could vary sharply over short distances.