A popular Humboldt Park coffee shop is facing backlash from some customers, activists and elected leaders after allegations circulated online about a family connection to federal immigration enforcement.

A popular Humboldt Park coffee shop is facing backlash from some customers, activists and elected leaders after allegations circulated online about a family connection to federal immigration enforcement.

Eggshells and residue clung to the storefront windows of Tasa Coffee Roasters, with more scattered across the sidewalk outside the business. Images shared with ABC7 Chicago showed notices posted on the door by people identifying themselves as baristas and roasters. The notices said they had closed the shop for the day after learning of allegations circulating online that one of the owners works for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ABC7 has not independently confirmed that claim.

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However, public records show the registered business owner is married to a Department of Homeland Security employee.

"I am shocked and saddened that this was a really good spot in this neighborhood," said former customer Alex Rodriguez. "I started coming here at 10 a.m. every single morning, Monday through Friday. It's where I really supported it. It's Latina-owned.

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I'm Latina," Rodriguez said.

"It's just really disappointing to see that sometimes your own people will turn their backs on you. "A "Hands Off Chicago" sign remained displayed in the shop's window. For some immigration advocates, the sign has become a focal point of the controversy.

"We feel embarrassed because we have one of our own that has a sign that says 'Hands Off Chicago,' and he has his hands all over the issue of immigration enforcement," said Baltazar Enriquez, president of the Little Village Community Council. The controversy has also drawn a response from elected officials.

In a statement, the Northwest Side Progressive Coalition said it had learned about allegations that one of the co-owners of Tasa Coffee Roasters works for ICE and would no longer support, promote or partner with the business. The statement was signed by Congresswoman Delia C. Ramirez, state Sen. Omar Aquino, state Sen. Graciela Guzman, state Rep.

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Lilian Jimenez, state Rep. -Elect Miguel Alvelo Rivera, Commissioner Jessica Vasquez, Ald. Anthony Joel Quezada, Ald. Jessie Fuentes, Ald.

Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez and Ald. Ruth Cruz. Tasa's owner responded to the criticism in a social media post, identifying herself as the sole owner of the business.

"I personally disagree with current immigration policy, and I believe in civil dialogue and mutual respect, even when we disagree," the owner wrote.2 hours agoWoman, man shot to death during argument in Noble Square: police