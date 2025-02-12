Chicago Schools Close as Heavy Snowstorm Approaches

Major snowstorm to bring 3-6 inches of snow to Chicago area, prompting school closures and E-learning shifts.

With the season's most significant snowstorm approaching, schools in the Chicago area have begun announcing closures or transitions to E-learning on Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. CST on Wednesday until 3 a.m. CST Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow from the winter storm will start moving into the Chicago area on Wednesday morning, initially light and continuing through late morning.

By early afternoon, snow coverage will intensify across the region. The following schools and districts have canceled classes or switched to E-learning for Wednesday in anticipation of the winter storm. Tap here for a comprehensive list of full school closures. The heaviest snowfall is anticipated for the afternoon and evening hours, which will significantly disrupt the PM commute compared to this morning. Fox 32 Meteorologists predict a widespread accumulation of 3 to 6 inches of snow. Snowfall will gradually diminish during the overnight hours as temperatures drop into the teens following an afternoon high in the mid-20s. The remainder of Thursday will be characterized by clear skies and persistently cold temperatures





