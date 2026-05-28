Chicago's Riot Fest unveils 2026 lineup, but it comes with a twist

Chicago's Riot Fest is back for 2026 lineup, and the festival has just dropped its official lineup.

Riot Fest has been unveiled , and it features headliners Alanis Morissette, Tool, Twenty One Pilots and Pierce the Veil, as well as Morrissey, Iggy Pop, Pixies, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Rise Against, Alkaline Trio and more.

Other bands and artists slated to perform include The All-American Rejects, NAS, Patti Smith & Her Band, Sugar, Social Distortion, Bad Religion, Twin Peaks, Bright Eyes, Taking Back Sunday, Descendents, The Beths, Santigold, Gogol Bordello, Tricky, Angine de Poitrine and Insane Clown Posse, among others. The Riot Fest lineup comes with a twist.

One of the most surprising aspects of the 2026 bill is that both The Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter and John Lydon's Public Image Limited are slated to perform. There's a massive ongoing feud between Carter and Lydon, so seeing them both on this bill is a surprise. If they somehow perform on the same day, expect fireworks. Another notable addition to the lineup is Violet Grohl, the daughter of Dave Grohl.

Other acts include GWAR, Chat Pile, Show Me the Body, Soul Glo, Melt-Banana and Afroman.





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