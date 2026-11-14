Chicago's O'Hare, Midway airports impacted by nationwide ground stop due to communication problem

Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports were impacted as the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop Friday for all airlines 'due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.'

Chicago O'Hare was among major airports impacted by a nationwide ground stop Friday due to a communication problem, federal officials said. The O'Hare and Midway ground stops appeared to be issued until 3:30 p.m. "due to an equipment outage," according to the FAA'sO'Hare: 208 cancellations, average delays of 85 minutesChicago Midway was among major airports impacted by a nationwide ground stop Friday due to a communication problem, federal officials said.

"The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following communication issues impacting multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers," the administration said in a statement. "FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide updates.

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""The nationwide ground stop's massive impact on Illinois travelers needs to be addressed quickly while ensuring safety," Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said in a statement. "We do not have further information from DHS or FAA, but state officials are in touch and demanding answers. We will update the public if we get more info.

"1 hour ago "There was no indication, as of yet, that this was a nefarious attack against us. It's just a telecommunication outage as of right now," Mullin said.

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"We're not ruling out anything at this point. "Ryan Phillips is the Chairman of Aviation at Lewis University and explained to the ABC7 I-Team that the outage is impacting Air Route Traffic Control Centers, which manage aircraft above 18,000 feet. "From what we're hearing, this largely is air traffic control centers.

Centers' job primarily is to route traffic into and out of airports," Phillips said, "When you depart on a flight, you'll typically get cleared for takeoff from the control tower and then they'll hand you over to a local departure control... And as you progressively get higher and farther away from the airport, they would then hand you off to a center facility.

" "Centers are kind of those middle links in that chain," Phillips told the I-Team. "Aurora, Illinois, is where our center is. " The University of Illinois' Dr. Sheldon Jacobson explained the impact the nationwide ground stop will have. AccuWeather Alert for several inches of snow accumulation possible in parts of Chicago area Friday