“Chicago’s legendary deep-dish pizza brand Giordano’s is officially opening its first Washington, D.C. location on June 9” Have a look inside and read all the info

14th and F Street, NW From a press release: 'Giordano’s, the legendary Chicago-based pizzeria known for its iconic stuffed deep-dish pizza, announced today that it will officially open its first Washington, D.C. location on June 9. Located at 600 14th St.

, the legendary Chicago-based pizzeria known for its iconic stuffed deep-dish pizza, announced today that it will officially open its first Washington, D.C. location on June 9.

Located at 600 14th St. NW in the city’s bustling Lafayette Square neighborhood, the restaurant will bring its world-famous Chicago pizza to the heart of the nation’s capital just steps away from the White House. The new 7,400-square-foot restaurant features seating for more than 180 guests, including a 130-seat dining room, 16-seat bar area, a 20-seat seasonal patio, and a 20-seat private dining area named The Lincoln Room.

Guests can expect dine-in and carryout service beginning opening day, along with the full Giordano’s menu featuring stuffed deep-dish pizza, tavern-style pizza, traditional thin crust pizza, appetizers, salads, sandwiches, desserts, and beverages. The restaurant plans to offer full catering and delivery services soon after opening. The location will also feature limited-edition D.C. -inspired merchandise and retail items celebrating both Chicago and Washington culture.

“Opening in Washington, D.C. is about more than opening another restaurant for us. It’s a chance to bring a real piece of Chicago culture to the nation’s capital while also becoming part of the local community,” said Giordano’s CEO Nick Scarpino.

“We’re looking forward to building relationships throughout D.C. , from local organizations and event partners to vendors and collaborators, while introducing more people to the pizza traditions that have defined Giordano’s for generations. ” As part of the opening celebration and in honor of 250 years of America, Giordano’s will debut its limited-time “250 Pizza” in Washington, D.C. , beginning June 9, with proceeds benefiting HonorFlight.org, a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring America’s veterans.

Inspired by Americana flavors, the specialty pizza features pepperoni and sausage topped with a commemorative “250” Parmesan cheese stencil design. The Washington, D.C. restaurant is expected to create more than 100 jobs across management, hospitality, kitchen operations, catering, delivery, and support roles, while also looking to establish local partnerships throughout the D.C. community.

Founded in Chicago in 1974 and recently celebrating 50 years in business, Giordano’s has become synonymous with authentic stuffed deep-dish pizza made with Wisconsin mozzarella, handmade dough, and layers of premium ingredients. Based in Chicago, Giordano’s World Famous Deep-Dish Pizza has been serving its world-famous stuffed pizza for over 50 years. In 1974, immigrant brothers Efren and Joseph Boglio introduced their mother’s 200-year-old Italian recipe to Chicago, pioneering what is now internationally known as Chicago-style stuffed pizza.

Today, Giordano’s operates nearly 60 locations across 9 states and ships its iconic pizza nationwide. Committed to uncompromising quality, Giordano’s sources Wisconsin mozzarella from local farmers within a 50-mile radius for a creamy, buttery melt, hand-picked Mendocino County tomatoes for a naturally sweet sauce, and specially milled, unbleached flour from Minnesota for its signature crust. All recipes are crafted in-house with no added nitrates, MSG or fillers.

Giordano’s has been consistently recognized as Chicago’s Best Pizza by NBC Chicago, CBS Chicago, The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, and more. For decades, its authentic deep-dish experience has made it a favorite among pizza lovers nationwide. ”





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