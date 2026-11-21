From the tree lighting at Millennium Park to the Christkindlmarkets and the Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival, the holiday rush is already on.

From the tree lighting at Millennium Park to the Christkindlmarkets and the Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival, the rush is already on. Chicago's official Christmas tree was lit for the season Friday evening, marking the beginning of the most wonderful time of the year in the city.

He flipped the switch and turned on the Lincoln Park ZooLights.

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""It’s beautiful weather, nice night to be out," one person enjoying the festivities said. At ZooLights, the lions were lounging in this late-November warm spell under the glow of nearly three million twinkling lights.

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"We start wrapping trees in the summertime and don’t really stop until opening day today," one organizer said. But Friday night's biggest event was in Millennium Park, drawing massive crowds for the lighting of Chicago's official Christmas tree. The season of light is now shining in Chicago, bringing families and friends together.

"I’m enjoying time with my family, my wife and kids," another person celebrating said. "It’s awesome to be here. "