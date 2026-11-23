As Thanksgiving travel gets underway, a new report ranks Chicago No. 1 in its “Worst Roads in America” list.

The ranking is based on Pep Boys service data from September 2025 to September 2026. Chicago ranked No. 1 in Pep Boys’ 2026 "Worst Roads in America" report, up from No. 2 last year.

The report tracks service activity at Pep Boys locations, including wheel alignments, suspension work, tire repairs, single-tire replacements and wheel balancing. Chicago had above-average rates of tire replacements and wheel balancing, the company said. Pep Boys said harsh winters and repeated freeze-thaw cycles are often associated with tire and wheel damage. The ranking does not directly measure pavement conditions or show why specific repairs were needed.

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It reflects service trends at Pep Boys locations, not government ratings of road quality. Pep Boys based the rankings on internal service data from Sept. 14, 2025, through Sept. 13, 2026, in markets where it operates. It scored markets in five repair categories. A market earned a point for each category in which its rate was above the benchmark for all markets.

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Service work order count was used to break ties. The South accounted for 73% of the 30 metro areas on this year’s list. Orlando, last year’s No. 1, fell to No. 16. Pep Boys recommends checking tires, wheel alignment and suspension.

The company said regular inspections may help drivers spot problems before they lead to larger repairs. The report comes as Thanksgiving travel begins. AAA and INRIX expect heavy road traffic Tuesday and Wednesday before the holiday, and Sunday and Monday as travelers return. The information in this story came from Pep Boys’ 2026 "Worst Roads in America" report and news release and AAA’s 2026 Thanksgiving travel forecast.