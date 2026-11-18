A gun detection system that uses artificial intelligence, which is already in use at Navy Pier, could be part of Chicago's upcoming public safety pilot program.

A gun detection system that uses artificial intelligence, which is already in use at Navy Pier, could be part of Chicago's upcoming public safety pilot program.

Kieran Carroll, the Chief Strategy Officer at ZeroEyes, said the company is in"fairly advanced conversations" with the Johnson administration to be part of a pilot program that will test various public safety technologies. Chicago voters overwhelmingly backing a referendum to bring back gunshot detection technology. A pilot program that could combine several forms of public safety technology is in the works, but so far the details are very scarce.

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"The mayor's team, I think, are thinking about this the correct way. They're obviously open to looking at emerging technology capability," Carroll said. While more than 72 percent of Chicago voters backed bringing gunshot detection technology back to the city, the city's replacement process is a delicate one. A new public safety pilot, which could launch early next year, would combine several forms of tech, not just gunshot detection systems.

Carroll said ZeroEyes has had advanced conversations with Mayor Brandon Johnson's team about using their technology, but no solid start date. ZeroEyes is not an acoustic detection system, but rather is designed to help surveillance camera systems detect firearms, and would not directly replace ShotSpotter, but Carroll said the technology could complement a gunshot detection system. In 2024, Navy Pier Security Director Dan O'Shea raved about the system, which uses AI to detect guns.

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"Anytime there's a weapon displayed, police need to know about it, and I think it's a great investment," he said at the time. ZeroEyes plugs into existing security cameras and looks for a visible gun. The images are reviewed and verified by their team and then alerts are sent to security on the ground.

The Chicago Transit Authority said, after a successful pilot program that started in 2024, ZeroEyes is now used at all CTA train stations, and the system has led to 30 arrests. Because it works with existing cameras, expanding Chicago's use of the tech could happen quickly. Carroll estimated they could get a pilot program running for the city within weeks. With any large-scale surveillance, there are often concerns about privacy and data storage.

The company emphasizes that their technology uses no facial recognition, does not record, and does not store or train on customer data.

"Essentially, it's like a screenshot, and those typically get purged within 30 days. If a customer wants a more stringent purge procedure, we're happy to do it," Carroll said.his promise to replace ShotSpotter, which he shut down in Chicago in 2024"We need systems that work," he said.

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"What I see urgency in is getting it right, okay? And that's what we're going to do.

"a lack of transparency that has frustrated several City Council members. During a special City Council meeting on Wednesday, alders will vote on an ordinance directing the city's chief procurement officer to finalize negotiations and issue a new contract for acoustic gunshot detection technology within 30 days.

If no contract is awarded within 60 days, the chief procurement officer would have to provide a written explanation to the chair of the Committee on Contracting Oversight and Equity, and could be called to testify before the committee at a public hearing.