Chicago police are searching for a man approximately 30 years old who allegedly attempted to kiss an 11-year-old girl on West Washington Boulevard in Garfield Park on October 26. The suspect is described as wearing a navy jacket and a baseball hat with a letter B.

Chicago police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to kiss an 11-year-old girl walking on West Washington Boulevard in Garfield Park. Chicago police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to kiss an 11-year-old girl walking on the West Side late last month.

CPD said the girl was walking west about 8:30 a.m. Oct. 26 in the 3900-block of West Washington Boulevard in Garfield Park, when the man tried to kiss her. Mom charged with murder after 2 of her kids left alone die in house fire, police sayFelon charged in Brighton Park road rage shooting that killed woman sitting in car with 2 childrenHe is described as about 30 years old; 5-feet, 5-inches tall; and wearing a black and gray baseball hat with a letter "B" on the front, navy jacket with white piping, distressed light blue jeans, black socks and black sandals, police said.

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Mom charged with murder after 2 of her kids left alone die in house fire, police sayFelon charged in Brighton Park road rage shooting that killed woman sitting in car with 2 children