Chicago police search for suspect in series of South Side apartment storage unit thefts

A suspect is being sought in connection with a series of thefts from storage units inside apartment buildings on Chicago's South Side, authorities said.

Chicago police are investigating three thefts from storage units inside apartment buildings on the South Side, reported May 20, June 2 and June 8 in the Cornell and Everett avenue areas.

Police say the suspect entered apartment buildings and stole property from storage units. The suspect was described as wearing a tan baseball cap, a black-and-blue jacket, dark pants and white athletic shoes. Authorities have not released details about the stolen items or the suspect's identity. Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case number P26-1-056.

A suspect is being sought in connection with a series of thefts from storage units inside apartment buildings on Chicago's South Side, authorities said.8 a.m., May 20, in the 5400 block of South Cornell Avenue.5:35 p.m., June 8, in the 5500 block of South Everett Avenue. According to Chicago police, the suspect entered apartment buildings and stole property from storage units located inside the buildings.

Police described the suspect as wearing a tan baseball cap, a black-and-blue jacket, dark pants and white athletic shoes. Police have not released additional details about the suspect or the items that were stolen. Police are urging anyone with surveillance footage related to the incidents to preserve the video and make a copy for investigators. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com. Reference case number is P26-1-056.





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