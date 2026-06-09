Chicago police search for suspect in CTA Blue Line train battery

Chicago police are seeking a man accused of battering a 25-year-old woman aboard a CTA Blue Line train near South Cicero Avenue on May 25. The suspect threw objects at the woman and allegedly battered her after she confronted him. During the altercation, the woman stabbed the suspect with a sharp object. The suspect is described as a Black man with black hair and a goatee wearing a blue windbreaker, black pants and light-colored shoes. Police ask anyone with information to contact CPD Mass Transit detectives or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com.

Chicago police are searching for a man accused of battering a 25-year-old woman aboard a CTA Blue Line train near South Cicero Avenue about 1:44 a.m. May 25.

Police said the suspect threw objects at the woman and allegedly battered her after she confronted him. During the altercation, the woman stabbed the suspect with a sharp object. The suspect is described as a Black man with black hair and a goatee who was wearing a blue windbreaker, black pants and light-colored shoes. Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Mass Transit detectives or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com.

Chicago police are searching for a suspect accused of battering a woman aboard a CTA Blue Line train on the city's West Side last month. According to police, the suspect approached a 25-year-old woman aboard a Blue Line train and threw objects at her. When the woman confronted him, the suspect allegedly battered her. During the altercation, the woman stabbed the man with a sharp object, police said.

Chicago police are searching for a man accused of battering a woman aboard a CTA Blue Line train on the city's West Side last month. The suspect is described as a Black man with black hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker, black pants and light-colored shoes. Police have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the incident or whether either person was injured.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact CPD Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com. Reference report No. JK-268027.





fox32news / 🏆 547. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chicago CTA Blue Line Train Battery Stabbing Suspect Police West Side

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Raynor Winn and husband Moth line up adult children for share of £10million fortuneRaynor Winn and her husband Moth, who were at the centre of a publishing scandal accused of telling lies to gain book sales worth almost £10million, are now making up for it by lining up their adult children for a significant share of the proceeds.

Read more »

Japan Uses Blue Lights on Train Platforms to Deter SuicidesJapan has installed bright blue lights at railway stations, particularly on the Yamanote Line, as a psychological measure to calm individuals and reduce suicide attempts. This low-cost intervention addresses a serious issue that causes significant disruptions and reflects a broader societal challenge.

Read more »

Woman shot, critically wounded in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhoodA woman was left in critical condition early Sunday after she was shot and wounded on a residential street in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Read more »

Baltimore Ravens OL Roger Rosengarten: Could Be Next in Line To Anchor LineDespite an offensive line overhaul in Baltimore, the team didn't touch either of the tackle positions.

Read more »