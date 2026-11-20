Chicago police announced Friday that a shooting which critically wounded a man on a bike path near Belmont Harbor is connected to two separate deadly shootings in Rogers Park. The incidents, occurring between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, resulted in the death of 24-year-old Bintou Salami and another unidentified man, while a third victim remains in critical condition.

A shooting that critically wounded a man on a bike path near Belmont Harbor Wednesday night is connected to two deadly shootings in Rogers Park, Chicago police said Friday.

A shooting that critically wounded a man on a bike path near Belmont Harbor Wednesday night is connected to two deadly shootings in Rogers Park, Chicago police said Friday. Officers arrived on the scene and found a 35-year-old man on the bike path with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. The man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Also read Pearl Harbor survivor Gebhard ‘Geb’ Galle dies at 105, remembered for saving 4 shipmates

Police then responded to another shooting at about 11:14 p.m. in the 1400-block of West Chase Avenue. Officers at the scene found a 24-year-old woman on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

She was identified by family members as 24-year-old Bintou Salami, a wife and mother who was fatally shot steps from her Rogers Park apartment shortly after returning home from work.2 girls identified as victims in deadly Amtrak train crash in Western SpringsSalami had recently arrived at her new home on a scooter when she was killed, according to relatives. Family members said she was a native of Togo who moved to the United States from France in 2024 after getting married.

Police responded to a third shooting at about 1:06 a.m. Thursday just blocks away in the 1300-block of West Morse Avenue. A witness told officers about a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound in a stairwell of the CTA Red Line station, police said. The man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Paramedic responding to deadly accident discovers son is the victimChicago weather: Near-record high temperatures Friday